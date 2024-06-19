Warmup this week with less of a marine layer

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A warming trend is kicking in again for San Diego County as the area gets above average temperatures and less of a marine layer presence this week.

A ridge of high pressure building over the desert southwest will expand for Southern California into the weekend and will contribute to further warming.

Daytime temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the same territory as Tuesday’s afternoon high temperatures.

Through the end of the work week, the marine layer will expand over beaches and some inland valleys each evening and morning but is expected to get shallower for the weekend into early next week.

High temperatures for Wednesday at the coast will reach the low 70s, low 80s for the valleys, upper 70s in the mountains and low 100s in the deserts.

