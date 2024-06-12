Warmington vows to oppose state tax hikes

Jun. 12—CONCORD — Democratic candidate for governor Cinde Warmington of Concord said if elected she would oppose tax increases for individuals and small businesses in contrast to her colleagues in the Legislature over the past several years.

"The last thing working families need right now is to increase costs on them. I am not in favor of increasing taxes on individuals or on the small businesses of our state," Warmington said while officially filing to try and succeed Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is retiring at year's end.

Warmington, 66, said she'd be ready to hit the ground running and would make abortion rights, support for public schools and ending the housing crisis top issues on her agenda.

"I am singularly the most qualified to take on this job. I have been tirelessly fighting for everything we believe in the last four years as the highest-ranking Democrat and only Democrat on the Executive Council," said Warmington, who attracted a large group of supporters to her ceremony at Secretary of State David Scanlan's office.

Warmington has come under criticism for past lobbying and legal representation two decades ago on behalf of Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxycontin, a painkiller that would later play a major role in the state's opioid epidemic.

Recently her campaign charged these attacks were part of a "smear" orchestrated by key supporters of her primary rival, former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig who will sign up to run on Friday.

Declines to attack Craig

For her part, Warmington declined to criticize Craig.

"It's a campaign and people have the right to run their own race. I am running the best race in this campaign, and I am going to win this race and I am going to do it in a positive way," Warmington said.

Warmington refused to say if she supported the twin lawsuits that prompted a superior court judge last year to order the state to increase state aid to public schools by more than $500 million; Attorney General John Formella has appealed both rulings to the state Supreme Court.

"We will wait and see how those cases play out," said Warmington, a health care lawyer who, before joining the council, worked in the law firm led by Bill Shaheen, the husband of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

Warmington said on day one she would sign executive orders she had asked Sununu to sign which would guarantee a woman's access to legal abortion; New Hampshire is the only New England state without an abortion right spelled out in state law or constitution.

