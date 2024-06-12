Warming temps, gusty winds spark fire warnings in Southern California

Hot, dry and windy conditions headed for parts of Southern California have forecasters warning residents to remain vigilant due to the increased threat of wildfires, the National Weather Service reported.

Winds out of the southwest are expected to remain gusty over inland regions of the Southland through Wednesday with fire weather worsening Friday through Sunday in the Antelope Valley and the south coast of Santa Barbara.

In the mountain and desert areas, southwest gusts of 25 to 40 miles per hour are likely with residents in the Antelope Valley seeing the potential for winds of 45 miles per hour.

The winds combined with low humidity and dry, grassy fuels increase the potential risk for rapidly spreading grass fires, weather officials said.

Northerly sundowner winds Friday through Sunday, peaking on Saturday, in Santa Barbara County could bring gusts of 30-55 miles an hour with a moderate threat of isolated 65 miles an hour gusts in Montecito Hills, NWS said.

Along with the increased risk of grassfires, officials say the gusty winds could create hazardous conditions for motorists, especially those in high-profile vehicles.

“Temperatures this weekend will warm by at least a few degrees all the way to the coast, where skies will mostly be clear,” weather officials added.

Higher terrain communities may see temperature highs from 93-103 degrees and lows in the mountains and foothills between 68-78 degrees.

Highs in the valleys may hit 90-100, while beaches are likely to hover between 70-80 degrees.

During the brief but elevated period of fire weather, officials urge residents to immediately report any wildfires to authorities and avoid activities that could potentially create fire-starting sparks.

