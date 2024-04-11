Some of the warmest weather so far this year on the way starting Friday

A warming trend started today across New Mexico. Much warmer weather will continue to move in into the weekend.

Much warmer weather returned to New Mexico Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures across the state were anywhere from a few degrees to 25°+ warmer compared to Tuesday afternoon, with the biggest change in southeast parts of the state. Drier air is also brought sunny skies across most of the state. Skies are clear tonight and temperatures will remain seasonably mild to start the day Thursday.

The warming trend will continue Thursday with highs climbing above normal for this time of year. Winds will again remain relatively light. Friday will bring even warmer weather, but it will also come with breezier winds. Southwest winds will gust to as high as 40 mph Friday afternoon, bringing an elevated fire danger in central and northeast New Mexico. Winds will die down Friday night. Very warm weather will continue through the weekend with sunny and dry weather. Afternoon breezes will return, but will stay relatively light, especially by spring standards.

A storm system will scrape New Mexico on Monday. It will mainly bring high winds Monday with gusty winds sticking around through Tuesday. Winds on Monday afternoon could gust to as high as 60 mph. A few spotty rain and mountain snow showers will be possible in western and northern New Mexico, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will also take a slight dip on Monday, but the storm will only bring high temperatures back closer to normal for this time of year early next week.

