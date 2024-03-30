Warmest Easter since 2017 — Storm threat returns Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The week ended with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures for everyone across the Tennessee Valley.

Heading into the Easter Holiday Weekend, temperatures will rise to nearly 80 degrees by Sunday. By early next week, the threat of rain and storms will return to the region.

High pressure will be positioned to the southeast of the Tennessee Valley helping to keep warm air over the region.

A warm south-southwest wind will filter warm air and moisture into the region throughout the weekend. The wind direction will help allow for an increase in both temperatures and cloud cover. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 70s before warming to nearly 80 degrees on Easter Sunday.

Looking back at the high temperatures for the Easter Holiday from 2014 to 2023, this year will be the warmest since 2017.

The high in 2017 was 85 degrees. It will also be nearly ten degrees warmer than last year; Huntsville’s recorded high was 70 degrees. If Huntsville were to hit 80 degrees Sunday, it would tie 2014 for the second warmest.

The normal high temperature for Huntsville Sunday is 70 degrees.

Early Week Storm Threat:

A storm system is forecast to track through the region early next week leading to the next chance of rain and storms. Models currently differ in the timing of the cold front passage, which would impact the severe threat. Rain and storms will move in from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night at this vantage point.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the area in its five-day severe weather outlook. This is based on the environmental parameters in place to support the development of strong to severe storms.

The Weather Authority will be monitoring the progression of this system closely as the track and timing will help to determine the severe threat. At this time, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will be possible. We’ll keep updating the threats as we get closer.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest.

