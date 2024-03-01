Warmer and windier this weekend

Warmer weather will return across New Mexico into the weekend. Winds will also pick up this weekend.

Parts of eastern and southeastern New Mexico woke up to snow on the ground this morning, including Roswell and Clovis. That snow melted quickly, but kept temperatures much cooler across that part of the state. The rest of New Mexico, high temperatures were near average for the end of February. Skies cleared out today too, giving way to sunny skies, with the exception of eastern New Mexico, where skies are clearing out this evening.

Temperatures will be warming through Friday and into the weekend all across New Mexico. Highs will be anywhere from 5° to 15° warmer than average by Saturday and Sunday. The warmer weather will come with breezy and windy conditions, especially Sunday afternoon, with westerly winds gusting anywhere from 30 to 55 mph. Snow will move into southern Colorado and continue through Sunday night. Some snow showers could also bring some light snowfall accumulations to the northern mountains in New Mexico.

Winds trend lower on Monday with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will still be warmer than average next week, as rain and mountain snow chances return starting the middle of next week.

