Warmer and windier conditions continue

Temperatures warmed nicely across the state today, but with it came higher winds and a high fire danger.

West-southwesterly winds picked up today and will continue through the remainder of the weekend with wind gusts by Sunday afternoon as high as 30 to 70 mph. The strongest winds will be across northeastern New Mexico, where a high fire danger will develop this weekend as a result.

Across much of New Mexico, temperatures will also continue to climb higher through Sunday. Meanwhile, snow will move into southern Colorado this evening, with up to 10″ possible in the San Juan Mountains.

Most of New Mexico will stay dry this weekend.

Winds will die down early next week as temperatures take a slight dip. Highs will still be warmer than average through the middle of next week statewide. There are signs that a storm may bring back rain and snow chances to New Mexico late next week.

