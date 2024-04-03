Warmer weather moves in through the rest of the week

Warmer and drier weather will continue to move in for the rest of this week. Another storm will bring higher winds by Friday.

After a cold and wet first day of April across much of New Mexico, warmer and drier weather returned for most of the state Tuesday afternoon. A few spotty rain and mountain snow showers developed today from the southern tip of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains into southern New Mexico, and the southwest part of the state. Those showers have ended tonight with clearing skies and calming winds.

Drier weather returns statewide Wednesday as our warming trend kicks into high gear. Highs will climb back to seasonal normal and even warmer than normal Wednesday afternoon with sunny skies and relatively light winds. This will continue into Thursday with even warmer temperatures.

Winds will be picking up again starting Friday afternoon as a storm system approaches New Mexico. The strongest winds will be in western New Mexico Friday afternoon with gusts up to 50 mph. Friday will also be our warmest day of the week all across the state. A strong cold front will sweep across New Mexico from west to east starting late Friday through early Saturday morning. This front will bring a chance for light rain and snow, mainly in western and northern New Mexico. It could bring an isolated shower in the Albuquerque Metro early Saturday morning as it moves through.

Temperatures will be over 20° cooler Saturday afternoon compared to Friday. The rain and snow will end by Saturday evening. However, winds will again be a big story, with even windier weather Saturday afternoon. Widespread wind gusts over 40 mph are likely, with some parts of the state clocking in gusts over 50 mph. These winds will die down starting around sunset Saturday, with calmer conditions returning Sunday. A warming trend begins Sunday too.

