Warmer weather heading forward

We saw cooler weather across New Mexico today, with scattered rain and mountain snow showers across western parts of the state along with some light snowfall in the northern mountains throughout the day. Drier air returns statewide Sunday as a warming trend starts. Highs on Sunday will be back closer to average.

Warmer weather will continue to move in through next Wednesday, with breezy afternoon winds developing. This will bring an elevated and critical fire danger across eastern New Mexico each afternoon. However, significant changes are on the way starting Thursday. A strong storm system will move into New Mexico and will likely bring in widespread rain and snow. Forecast models remain consistent that this storm could bring heavy snowfall to the mountains across the state, with snow chances even in the lower elevations.

