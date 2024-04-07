Warmer weather ahead

Sunny skies dominated today with temperatures significantly warmer than Saturday. Breezy to windy weather has returned to eastern New Mexico this afternoon. Slight breezes will stick around into Monday as we start to see rain and snow chances return with another storm system moving into the state late evening and into Tuesday. The best chances for widespread rain and higher elevation snow will be on Tuesday. However, temperatures will get cold enough that parts of eastern and northern eastern New Mexico could see some accumulating snowfall. Drier air will begin returning along with warmer weather resulting in much more spring-like weather late next week.

