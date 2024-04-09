Warmer Tuesday, isolated storm threat late

TechCrunch

Just hours after Elon Musk claimed Reuters was "lying" about Tesla's plans to ditch its $25,000 low-cost EV and instead focus all its efforts on a robotaxi, the Tesla CEO announced on X that he would reveal said robotaxi in an event on August 8. Earlier Friday, a Reuters report citing three anonymous sources and internal documents said that Tesla was abandoning its plan to build a lower-cost EV and would instead focus resources on a planned robotaxi that is being built on the same small EV platform that was also supposed to power the lower-cost vehicle. Hours later, Musk posted on X that a "Tesla Robotaxi" will be unveiled August 8.