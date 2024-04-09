Warmer Tuesday, isolated storm threat late
Mobile gadget and bag maker Targus says it is experiencing a "temporary interruption" to its business operations following a cyberattack on Friday. In a notice with regulators on Monday, Targus' parent company, B. Riley Financial, said it discovered "a threat actor gained unauthorized access to certain of Targus’ file systems," and shut down much of its network to isolate the incident. "The incident has been contained and Targus systems recovery efforts are in process," the statement said.
A New York appeals court judge rejects former President Donald Trump’s emergency request to delay the April 15 start of his hush money trial while he seeks to have it moved to a different state and have a new judge appointed.
The USWNT face off against Canada in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup final tomorrow.
Tesla (TSLA) stock closed up nearly 5% on Monday as investors bought into CEO Elon Musk’s latest proclamation that Tesla would debut its long-awaited robotaxi on Aug. 8.
Reviewers say the 'winner of a shoe' left them pain-free after a day on their feet.
The little welder that could...save you big bucks.
The biggest news stories this morning: Best Buy’s Geek Squad agents say they were hit by mass layoffs this week, Meta asks a judge to throw out an FTC antitrust case, OpenAI and Google may have transcribed YouTube videos to train their AI models.
The Lakers are hopeful that Anthony Davis will be able to return in time for a game against the Warriors on Tuesday night.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now. Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows.
April 7 marks six months since Hamas unleashed a deadly and unprecedented attack on Israel, which subsequently declared war against the militant group. Here's where the conflict stands.
What the latest health studies say about sodium, work and more.
Embiid's return to the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup came at an avoidable cost.
Just hours after Elon Musk claimed Reuters was "lying" about Tesla's plans to ditch its $25,000 low-cost EV and instead focus all its efforts on a robotaxi, the Tesla CEO announced on X that he would reveal said robotaxi in an event on August 8. Earlier Friday, a Reuters report citing three anonymous sources and internal documents said that Tesla was abandoning its plan to build a lower-cost EV and would instead focus resources on a planned robotaxi that is being built on the same small EV platform that was also supposed to power the lower-cost vehicle. Hours later, Musk posted on X that a "Tesla Robotaxi" will be unveiled August 8.
Scammers are using AI tools to create fake law firms used for link-building SEO scams.
A Chinese paper claims GM is in talks with CATL to license LFP battery tech as Ford has done, the batteries to be built in a factory in the U.S. or Mexico.
Banks have now regained the deposits they lost following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, but that doesn't solve all challenges facing regional lenders.
Most of the people who were laid off worked at Apple's offices in Santa Clara.
It could matter in a razor-thin contest. Just don’t expect a big swing in either direction.
Here's the latest in the alleged sex trafficking investigation involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.