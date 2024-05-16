Warmer today with a few evening rain showers

It was a foggy start across much of central Indiana Thursday morning. Now that the sun is up, that fog is clearing quickly. Skies are bright and temperatures will warm to the low 70s by the lunch hour. This will be a warmer afternoon than what we had the past couple days as high temperatures top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Clouds will increase through the afternoon ahead of rain chances that will be on the rise. Spotty to widely scattered showers will return late this afternoon and continue through the rest of the day. While not everyone will get wet, a few thundershowers with heavy downpours are possible. Having the umbrella nearby for any outdoor activities this evening isn’t a bad idea.









Scattered showers continue in the area for Friday. We may even start the morning off with some additional fog in central Indiana. Friday will be a cloudier day but temperatures should still manage to make it back to seasonal levels with highs in the mid 70s during the afternoon.

We warmup into the weekend. A stretch of 80° warmth is coming our way and will likely start Saturday. A few spotty to widely scattered showers are possible Saturday, along with a few spotty showers Sunday. However, most of the weekend will feature dry, warm conditions.

We’re closely watching a system next week to bring is the potential for more stormy conditions. Stay tuned!

