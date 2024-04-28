Warmer and drier heading forward

Winds died down last night along with the rain and snow ending as well. Quieter weather returns starting today. Winds may still be breezy in a few areas, but much lighter than Saturday. A couple of spotty showers will also develop in northern New Mexico but will be very hit or miss this afternoon. Temperatures started a warming trend this afternoon that will continue through the middle of next week. Unfortunately, it will stay dry next week though with a slight chance for rain returning in the eastern half of the state late next week.

