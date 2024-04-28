Warmer and drier heading forward

Joshua Redwine

Winds died down last night along with the rain and snow ending as well. Quieter weather returns starting today. Winds may still be breezy in a few areas, but much lighter than Saturday. A couple of spotty showers will also develop in northern New Mexico but will be very hit or miss this afternoon. Temperatures started a warming trend this afternoon that will continue through the middle of next week. Unfortunately, it will stay dry next week though with a slight chance for rain returning in the eastern half of the state late next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.