Warmer day today, stormy day tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We feel a fast warm-up today, and highs reach 80 degrees for most of the Tampa Bay area.

Humidity remains comfortable today, but clouds increase tonight as an area of low pressure heads through the Gulf of Mexico.

Rain chances increase significantly tomorrow morning, and we may see rounds of downpours through the day tomorrow. Expect strong winds through the day as well.

Watch for some damaging wind gusts with these downpours, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The low crosses the state slowly, so there will still be passing showers and gusty winds on Saturday.

Finally, it dries out Sunday, and highs stay in the mid 70s.

We get even warmer next week with high in the low-mid 80s. It’ll be breezy as well.

Our next rain chance comes with a cold front Wednesday into Thursday.

