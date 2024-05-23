Warmer and breezier weather with high fire danger

Thursday morning is off to a cool and quiet start. There is patchy, dense fog in the southeast plains, in Hobbs and Clovis. Skies will be hazy in northern New Mexico, thanks to a couple of wildfires burning.

Today will be a mostly sunny day, with breezier winds and warmer temperatures. Highs will climb a few degrees in eastern NM. Winds will come in from the west/southwest at 20 to 40 mph. These gustiest winds will be in the mountains and eastern NM, leading to high fire danger. Red flag warnings will be in effect

