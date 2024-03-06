Warm weather continues before rain and snow moves in late this week

Winds pick up through Thursday. Widespread chances for rain and snow move in late this week.

It was another mild, spring-like day across New Mexico Tuesday with high temperatures near and warmer than average. Winds were lighter across the state today too, and now tonight winds are light to calm. A weak cold front is still draped across eastern New Mexico today, but stronger winds will wash out this cold front Wednesday, with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible in the eastern half of the state.

Thursday will be a windier day for areas south of I-40 where gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. These winds are a result of a storm system moving into New Mexico. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers will move into western and northern New Mexico Thursday afternoon, bringing rain and mountain snow chances to the Rio Grande Valley by Thursday night.

A backdoor cold front will start moving into northeast New Mexico Thursday night as a low pressure system moves across the state. This will bring widespread rain and snow chances across most of New Mexico Friday. The cold front will bring in colder temperatures and bring widespread snowfall across northeastern and east-central New Mexico Friday morning. Temperatures may even be cold enough early Friday morning to see a mix of rain and snow in the Albuquerque Metro. The snow could bring travel problems for northern and eastern parts of the state Friday. Rain and snow will wrap up starting Friday evening, with a few lingering showers into early Saturday morning.

Drier weather returns this weekend, but temperatures will still be cool Saturday afternoon. A warming trend begins Sunday that will continue into next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.