A warm but unsettled pattern ahead for much of next week

Tonight, our evening starts with clear skies and dry conditions. As we get closer to midnight and beyond, we’ll see the clouds increase from the east and eventually the return of a few showers possible Monday morning. Clouds will keep overnight lows rather mild in the upper to middle 40s.

Monday is the day we’ve been waiting for quite a while for the arrival of the total solar eclipse! Monday morning will be a tough sell with cloudy skies and morning showers. Rain chances look to decrease by lunchtime, giving us the chance for a few peaks in the clouds if you live or travel further out to the west. This will also help with temps getting into the middle 60s.

In case you want to stay inside or the cloud cover disrupts the viewing experience, you’ll be in luck thanks to Meteorologist Bradley Wells. He’ll be traveling up to New York for a live stream set at 2:30 PM Monday afternoon! In our local area, the eclipse starts at 1:56 PM with the height at 2:38 PM.

Tuesday will deal with some showers, and even a rumble of thunder, but the morning commute looks to be largely dry. Our best chance for showers will start pushing through afternoon lunchtime with the afternoon and evening staying soggy. The clouds and showers will keep temps in the middle and upper 60s later in the afternoon.

Eclipse 2024

Wednesday appears to have the chance for some more showers around in the morning so don’t forget those umbrellas! As the showers move off to the northeast, we’ll start to develop a few with only an isolated shower or two possible in the afternoon. It’s another muggy day with temps starting off in the 50s and slowly getting near 70.

Thursday brings in our cold front, which will bring in scattered showers and the chance for a few thunderstorms possible. It also looks to be a wet commute once again so watch for hydroplaning and heavier showers at times, especially across the eastern counties and mountains. Thursday is also trending to be on the warm side with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Friday will be a cooler start in the morning with temps in the 40s and the chance for a passing shower or two. Friday will keep the chance for some showers around during the day but will decrease in coverage in the evening/overnight as our low moves off to the east. Temps will stay cool on Friday with highs in the 50s.

Saturday brings back the sunshine as high pressure builds down to the southwest. This will keep mostly sunny skies around and allow for a recoup day after a week of unsettled weather. Temps will be a little warmer on Saturday as they get into the middle 60s.

In your extended forecast, next Sunday through Monday brings in the chance for a few clouds but rain chances look to stay across northern West Virginia at this point. The more sunshine we do see, the more our temps will climb as we’re expected to get into the 70s into the start of next week.

We are in spring forest fire season in West Virginia – this means don’t burn between 7 AM and 5 PM through May 31st. Low humidity values during the daytime, along with breezier and warmer conditions will at times increase the fire threat, hence the burn ban during most of the daytime. Follow all regulations or be faced with potential consequences, such as fines! In Virginia, the spring fire season continues through April 30th – don’t burn before 4 PM.

TONIGHT

Clear evening. Skies and showers chances build. Lows in the middle 40s.

MONDAY

A few morning showers. Mix of sun and clouds PM. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers PM. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Chance for a couple more showers. A few breaks PM. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Scattered showers. A few thunderstorms are possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Lingering showers. Decrease in coverage PM. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Welcome back sunshine! Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy skies. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY

Partly cloudy skies. Trending to stay dry. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY

Chance for showers. A few breaks along the way. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy skies. Staying warm. Highs in the low 70s.

