Warm temperatures in Central Florida

Central Florida will be warm and muggy this afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said only a few spots will reach the low 90s today.

The sea breeze showers and storms will start a little earlier in the day.

There will be a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms, favoring the 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. timeframe.

Read: 11 Democratic candidates will run unopposed in legislative races

Tropics Update

Channel 9 will be watching the southwest Gulf of Mexico.

It is quiet there now, but we will likely see a low-pressure system develop here early next week, with decent conditions for tropical development.

There is a 50% chance that Central Florida could see a tropical depression in the southwest Gulf of Mexico by midweek.

Read: Channel 9 obtains lengthy report on investigation into Holly Hill Police Department

If it develops, it will drift west and bring heavy rain to Mexico and Central America next week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.