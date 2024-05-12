Warm and sunny Mother’s Day for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Mother’s Day, Utah! A nice stint of weather is settling into Utah just in time for Sunday.

High pressure moving into the region today will help warm our temperatures and generate mostly sunny skies for much of the state. The exception will be isolated showers over the higher terrain focused on mountain ranges east of I-15 this afternoon. Temperatures along the Wasatch Front will be quite comfortable, highs in the mid 70s are expected with light winds. In St. George, daytime highs will reach the upper 80s with mainly sunshine as well.

Early in the workweek, increasing southwest flow on Monday will help temperatures warm a bit more for the state ahead of a weaker short wave moving through northern Utah on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s along the Wasatch Front with low 90s for St. George. Plan on increasing cloud cover on Monday evening with a chance of isolated showers over the northern mountains on Tuesday.

Along the Wasatch Front, plan on partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Winds will be breezy, and temperatures will dip into the mid-70s Tuesday afternoon and the low 70s on Wednesday. Southern Utah will see increased cloud cover from the passing storm with partly cloudy skies for St. George on Tuesday and Wednesday with breezy winds. Otherwise, temperatures will remain in the low 90s for Lower Washington County.

Beyond the midweek system, high pressure will then return to the region for the latter half of the week. Ample sunshine and warming temperatures will once take over. Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s for northern Utah, possibly 80 degrees for Salt Lake on Friday. Stay tuned.

Bottom line?! High pressure moving in will keep the weather calm for Mother’s Day, temperatures trending 5-10 degrees above average.

We’ll keep you up to date on our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!

