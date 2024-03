https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/7AM-WX-UPDATE-FOR-SENTINEL.mp4

Temperatures will be 10 degrees above average on Saturday in Central Florida, Spectrum News 13 meteorologist Zach Covey said.

All of Florida will be warmer, but south west winds always make the center of the state the warmest, Covey said.

The high today will be 85 degrees and the low will be 66 degrees.