Warm Sunday in Central Florida

Kassandra Crimi,Beatriz Oliveira

Sunday will be a warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the sea breeze will possibly bring scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

In the upcoming week, Central Florida will have extreme heat.

Highs will reach the mid and upper 90s.

