Warm Sunday in Central Florida

Sunday will be a warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the sea breeze will possibly bring scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

In the upcoming week, Central Florida will have extreme heat.

Read: Game 7: Watch the Orlando Magic face off the Cleveland Cavaliers on Channel 9

Highs will reach the mid and upper 90s.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.