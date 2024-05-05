Warm, sticky weekend with pop-up showers, storms

A southwesterly flow of moist air has kept keep skies mostly cloudy this weekend. The passage of a weak cold front will trigger a few showers and storms through late afternoon east of the I-71 corridor. Readings will top out in the upper 70s, with some breaks of sunshine.

High pressure will build down across the central Great Lakes tonight and Monday, providing a respite from the rain, except in the southern counties, where the stalled front will lead to scattered showers and a few storms.

The boundary will lift slowly north on Tuesday as a warm front, with showers and storms developing, with a few on the strong side.

The weather pattern will be active through the week, as a series of disturbances moves east from the southern Plains to the central Great Lakes, bringing rounds of showers and storms. A cold front will slip southeast early Wednesday, but head north again with more storms midweek.

A more potent cold front will cross the state Wednesday night, bringing much cooler weather at the end of the week, with high temperatures in the 60s. A few showers are possible even next weekend in a cool, unstable northwesterly flow.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers, storms east. High 77

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, light fog. Low 59

Monday: Clouds linger, cooler, showers south. High 73

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, scattered rain, storms. High 80 (60)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, few showers, storm. High 81 (65)

Thursday: More rain, rumbles. High 78 (64)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, shower possible. High 67 (54)

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower. High 66 (49)

