Warm Springs police chief terminated, police force suspended following investigation

WARM SPRINGS, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of Warm Springs announced Wednesday it has terminated its chief of police and placed the police force on administrative leave following a department-wide investigation.

The city says the decision to terminate Warm Springs Chief of Police Emilio Quintana and place the police force on administrative suspension was made after considering recent events and emerging concerns of police conduct.

The city has appointed Aisha Al-Khalifa to be the interim police chief and says Al-Khalifa will oversee the department’s operations during the investigation. The city will receive assistance from neighboring law enforcement jurisdictions in order to ensure essential police services go uninterrupted.

Mayor of Warm Springs, Robyn Pynenburg said, “Our primary commitment is to safety and well-being of the community. We take these matters very seriously and and will conduct a thorough investigation to address any issues within our police department.”

