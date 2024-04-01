Warm spring weekend? Try this road trip from Fowlerville to Lansing

Looking for something local to do on a warm spring weekend? We've compiled a road trip from Fowlerville to Lansing, and we're excited to share it with you.

Enjoy breakfast at Olden Days Café in Fowlerville

Olden Days Café is a great way to start the day, with omelets, pancakes, french toast, breakfast burritos, skillets and more. If you’re not in the mood for breakfast, the menu also features sandwiches, tacos, burgers, salads, wraps and coney dogs.

The eatery is located at 118 N. Grand St. in Fowlerville. It's open 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays, 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays.

Shop for antiques in Williamston

If you’re looking for a unique way to spend some time, consider stopping by the Antiques Market of Williamston.

As the largest, most comprehensive antiques market in the area, customers can browse through rows of an assortment of items. Furniture, figurines, vintage signs, décor and jewelry are just a few of the market's staples.

You can find the shop at 2991 N. Williamston Road, open daily 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

A racer speeds around the go-kart track at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Meridian Mall in Okemos.

Jump on trampolines or race go-karts in Okemos

Launch Trampoline Park and High Caliber Karting, inside the Meridian Mall, offers fun entertainment for all ages.

Launch is open 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, and 12-6 p.m. Sundays. High Caliber, located next door to Launch, is open 12-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 12-8 p.m. Sundays.

The Merdian Mall is located at 1982 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.

The front view of Crunchy's photographed on Friday, March 20, 2020, in East Lansing.

Take a lunch break in East Lansing

There are plenty of restaurants in East Lansing to chose from — Crunchy’s, The Peanut Barrel, Harrison Roadhouse, No Thai and Barrio are just a few.

Another possible option is a Michigan State staple: The MSU Dairy Store. In addition to ice cream, the Dairy Store has a lunch menu including grilled cheese, soup, and mac and cheese. The Dairy Store is open 12-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.

Visit the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum in East Lansing

Since the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum opened in 2012, it's offered countless exhibits to the public free of charge. The museum is located at 547 E. Circle Drive in the heart of downtown East Lansing.

Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

Take a walk through Michigan State University’s campus

This stop may depend on the weather, but if it’s not too cold (and preferably sunny), it’s a great way to get outside. Lined with trees, flowers and plants, MSU's campus is a great place to take a stroll no matter the season. It’s especially pretty in the springtime.

The W.J. Beal Botanical Garden on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, seen Friday, June 30, 2023.

As an agriculture university, MSU’s campus has ample nature opportunities, specifically the Children’s Garden, MSU Horticulture Gardens and the Beal Botanical Gardens.

Have dinner in downtown Lansing

To round out the day, there are many delicious restaurants in downtown Lansing for dinner. A few choices include Lansing Shuffle, the Lansing Brewing Company, La Cocina Cubana and Nuthouse Sports Grill.

Drive or walk by the Michigan State Capitol

Downtown Lansing is home to the Michigan State Capitol. Before heading home, be sure to end your trip by stopping by. If it’s too chilly to check out the grounds on foot, it's also accessible by car.

Guided tours of the inside of the building are available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays.

