How warm has this spring been? A look at degree-days in Rochester

While the current jet stream pattern and recent wet weather have brought a cool conclusion to May, the forecast calls for a warm start to June.

Despite the cool finish to the month, May has hovered near record-breaking marks for average temperature and average minimum temperature. As of May 29, the average minimum temperature has been 54.1 degrees and average temperature has been 63.9 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Should those marks hold through the end of the month, it would be the warmest average minimum temperature for May in Rochester’s recorded history and miss the average temperature mark of 64.6 degrees, set in 2018, by 0.7 degrees.

While far from record-breaking, this May has seen average maximum temperatures more than 4 degrees above normal. The average low temperature is nearly 6 degrees warmer than normal, as well.

Degree-days for heating decline

Climate data shows that colder seasons, especially winter and spring, have been warming at a faster rate than warmer seasons. Between 1896 and 2021, average winter temperatures have risen by nearly 3 degrees, while spring temperatures have risen about 2 degrees, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Those impacts have been seen in other measures as well, with seasonal heating degree-days declining noticeably since the late 19th century.

Degree-days is a measurement of outdoor air temperature which compares the average daily temperature to a baseline of 65 degrees. So, a day with an average daily temperature (the mean of the maximum and minimum temperature) of 55 degrees would report 10 heating degree-days.

An average daily temperature greater than 65 degrees would instead measure cooling degree-days.

In most U.S. states, there has been a decline in heating degree-days in 1958 to 2020, compared to 1895 to 1957.

Across the state, there has been an annual reduction of 359 heating degree-days during 1958 to 2010 when compared data for 1895 to 1957, per EPA numbers. When comparing the same range of years, New York has seen annual cooling-degree days increase by 98.

The increase in cooling-degree days has seen an even more pronounced change in traditional hot states like Florida (306) and Arizona (287).

Spring Heating Degree-Days in Rochester

Infogram

Seasonal heating degree-days are recorded by NYSERDA for cities in New York, including Rochester. Since the week ending March 2, Rochester has seen 1898 degree days, which is just 17 days off of normal, based on a 30-year average from 1981 to 2010.

U.S. energy consumption declines

These changes impact a lot of different factors, including utility bills. Heating and cooling of living spaces accounts for 51% of energy usage by American households each year, according to an Energy Information Administration survey.

Energy consumption per household has declined in the United States since 1993

One good news on that front is energy consumption per household has declined in the U.S., including in the Northeast. In 1993, the average household in the Northeast used 122 million British thermal units. That’s fallen to 89 million Btu by 2020.

Steve Howe covers weather, climate and lake issues for the Democrat and Chronicle and is training for the Boilermaker. An RIT graduate, he returned to Rochester after working around the state and in Utah. Share with him at showe@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Weather in Rochester NY: A look at degree-days