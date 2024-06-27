Warm spell comes to an end Thursday; looking ahead to the July 4th period

Thursday marks the coolest day in Chicago since June 10

String of above normal days ends at 15.

Northeast winds keep lakeshore highs in the upper 60s.

Late afternoon temperature snapshot

Predicted mid-afternoon temperatures Thursday

How much cooler than same period Wednesday?

Areas closest to Lake Michigan will feel the biggest impacts with temperatures nearly 20 degrees cooler than the same period Wednesday

Weather hazards looking ahead to July 4th period.

No sign of any significant heat with staying power across the Chicago area into at least the first week of July. The southern Plains and Southeastern U.S. is at greatest risk for seeing more extreme temperatures…

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.