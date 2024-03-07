Warm Michigan weather is a boon to just about everyone, including mosquitoes

LANSING — If Michigan's mild early spring weather has you jumping for joy, try to keep the cheering to a minimum, please.

Mosquitoes are pretty happy about it, too. And they are primed to take advantage.

"The weather pattern has been perfect for an abundant mosquito spring," Harris Nature Center Coordinator Kati Adams said. "I have heard there are some popping up here and there. We haven't seen any here yet, but my coworker has seen them out at her home in Lansing."

Mosquitoes in March may seem unlikely, but when temperatures are climbing into the 60s and even 70s on a fairly regular basis, it makes sense they'd become active.

A mosquito sucks blood from its host's ankle Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Lansing set new high temperature records on Feb. 27 of 72 degrees and on Monday when temperatures neared 70, breaking the March 4 record of 64 degrees set in 1894.

What we're seeing right now are skeeters that overwinter as adults, said Kristy Engstrom, a Bay County Mosquito Control biologist who also serves as treasurer of the Michigan Mosquito Control Association. They are coming out of hibernation, looking for a bite to eat.

"They aren't going through what we would see typically in the summer, where they are laying eggs and hatching; it's still too cold for that," Engstrom said. "They have already been adults for the entire winter, so they are just waking up. It's just the warmer temperatures that trigger them to be active again. If it gets cold, they find places like your attic or deep storm drains, where it's a little bit warmer."

Mosquitos, of course, are vectors for many diseases, including West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Jamestown Canyon virus, all of which can infect humans. They also spread heartworm, a major threat to dogs.

Fortunately, the mosquities that carry West Nile Virus are not yet active, Engstrom said.

"Jamestown Canyon will be the first we encounter," she said. "Those are carried by mosquitoes that overwinter. It's not as prevalent as West Nile virus."

Heartworm can be transmitted all year, so pet owners should keep up on vaccinations and medications and check with their veterinarian if they have questions or concerns, she said.

Last year, there were 25 human arbovirus cases − insect-transmitted diseases like West Nile − and 28 animal arbovirus cases in Michigan, according to the state health department's emerging diseases website, which was last updated in mid-November.

Twenty-one Michiganders tested positive for West Nile virus, including one each from Clinton and Ingham counties, and four state residents tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus. It was a light year for EEE, which was detected in one horse from Mecosta County and one deer in Livingston County.

To be safe, if you see mosquitoes out and about, wear repellant or stay inside when they are most active, Engstrom said. If they are prevalent, a light breeze from a fan is usually enough to keep them away, she said.

Adams noted that it's not terribly unusual to see a stray, leftover mosquito flying around in December. And she hopes people remember the irritating little buggers are an important part of the natural food chain.

"The good news about mosquitoes coming early is that they are beneficial to all the other animals that are arriving," she said. "Migrating birds need that food source badly. If they get here and there's no food to eat, that can be trouble. Frogs, too. It's bringing a food source to everything that's migrating or waking."

