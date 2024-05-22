Severe storm watch locally until 8 PM

TONIGHT: Evening Stray Storms. Mild with a Few Remaining Showers/Storms Overnight. Lo 66.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms, Humid. Hi 81.

FRIDAY: Passing Clouds, Dry. Hi 85.

A few storms have formed over the higher terrain so far this evening, but none have reached severe criteria. We will continue to monitor storms through the evening hours, however with the setting sun we do not expect much activity. Tonight will feature mostly cloudy conditions with some stray showers. It will be muggy with lows in the 60s.

A cold front will be draped across Pennsylvania on Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the activity looks to be centered during the morning hours. Given the timing, severe weather seems unlikely, but brief heavy rain and thunder could occur in spots tomorrow morning. Keep a watch on this forecast if you have outdoor plans. As the day wears on, the front will shift just south of Pennsylvania taking most of the shower activity with it for later Thursday. However, there could be another round of showers and storms in the evening as the front makes its final push, so just expect tomorrow to be a bit unsettled. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Friday and Saturday should be decent days, but the front from Thursday will stall just south of the region leading to shower chances. Friday is the day with the least likely threat of rain- in fact trends continue to favor drier weather. It should be a nice way to end the work week. A shower or two will be around Saturday as the front wiggles farther northward again. Sunday should be dry, but showers redevelop Sunday night and on Memorial Day as another wave of low pressure swings through. Just how wet Monday will be remains to be seen. Stay tuned as we follow the guidance over the coming days and get more specific. In the meantime, enjoy the warm weather and summer-like conditions!

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso

