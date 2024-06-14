Warm, humid with slight chance of rain today ahead of hot, sunny weekend

Jun. 14—Today, there will be a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms until the early afternoon, with gradually decreasing clouds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There's also a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, with strong, gusty winds and hail possible. The best chance for storms is in central Ohio, according to NWS.

Highs will be around 86 degrees, but humid conditions could make it feel closer to 90 degrees.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and cool, with lows around 60 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and hot, with highs around 83 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 60 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and even warmer, with highs climbing up to around 93 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and mild, with lows around 70 degrees.