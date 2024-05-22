Warm and cloudy with isolated storms later in the day

Central Florida will see a warm and cloudy day before isolated storms hit the southern parts of the area.

There is a possible shower Wednesday morning along the Treasure Coast, according to NWS Melbourne.

Lake Okeechobee will see a storm or two during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will be in the high 80s and low 90s along the interior of Central Florida.

The coast will see temps in the mid-80s, according to NWS Melbourne.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents.