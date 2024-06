Warm and cloudy day forecast for Central Florida on Saturday

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/7-AM-WX-SENTINEL-060124.mp4

A warm up bring cloud coverage with it is sent to commence in Central Florida on Saturday, Spectrum News 13 meteorologist Zach Covey said.

High temperatures are expected to still be in the mid to upper 80s, Covey said. Temperatures will descend back into the 70s tonight.

The high today will be 89 degrees and the low will be 70 degrees.