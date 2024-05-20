Warm and breezy all week long

Winds will continue through Monday night as a cold front sweeps across the state. Warm and breezy weather will stick around all the way into the weekend.

It is a very warm start to the week across New Mexico Monday. Temperatures are hovering around 100° in the southeast part of the state. In western New Mexico, high winds are picking up ahead of a cold front that will move in through this evening. Winds could briefly gust over 40 mph along the front as it moves east tonight. It will also try and bring a little rain, but most of this rain will evaporate before reaching the ground, except across the northern mountains where some light rain and mountain peak snow may be possible.

The cold front will leave temperatures only a few degrees cooler Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be lighter too, but may still gust as high as 45 mph in northern New Mexico. A backdoor cold front will move through eastern New Mexico Wednesday morning, and leave high temperatures a few degrees cooler again in the eastern half of the state Wednesday afternoon. However, a breezy westerly wind will wash the front out by the evening.

A rinse and repeat pattern the rest of the week (without the moisture). Temperatures will stay pretty consistent in the afternoons, with breezy winds every afternoon through the weekend.

