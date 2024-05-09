Warm and breezy today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It gets hot quickly today with highs near 90 degrees. Some areas farther inland may reach the mid 90s, with heat index values in the upper 90s.

We will feel a breeze coming off the Gulf of Mexico through the day, and we should stay rain-free.

A weak front drifts south tomorrow, so it stays a bit gusty with a few showers late in the day. A spotty shower or two expected through early Saturday before the front sinks to our south.

Humidity drops during the day on Saturday, and it should be a pleasant evening with lows in the 60s. Mother’s Day should be sunny and comfortable.

The front lifts back to the north Monday, and that ushers in a rainy pattern for most of next week. Off and on showers expected each day.

