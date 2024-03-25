Rain returns overnight; Chance for strong storms Tuesday

WIND ADVISORY: 6 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday for Randolph County, Indiana

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain returns after Midnight into Tuesday morning

Couple of strong storms possible Tuesday 3-9 p.m.

Drier midweek and turning warmer

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

FULL DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Warm, breezy, with increasing clouds. Elevated fire danger through 8-9pm due to dry air and gusty winds, according to Weather Specialist Nick Dunn. Steady rain arrives after midnight with lows around 50. Wind gusts of 25-35 MPH are likely.

TUESDAY: Showers likely early in the day and then a brief break is possible from late morning into the early afternoon. Models suggest some isolated to scattered thunderstorms may develop during the mid to late afternoon hours. A couple could be strong to severe with strong winds and small hail.

Overall coverage of severe storms is expected to remain isolated. SPC has a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) along and west of I-75. Breezy as well with gusts exceeding 30-40MPH at times. Highs in the lower 60s. Rainfall totals may exceed 1/2″ in spots.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing out behind the Tuesday system but a lingering shower is possible before sunrise otherwise drier. Cooler with highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Turning mostly sunny with seasonable highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and pleasant with highs around 60.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies expected with a stray shower possible late in the day towards evening. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Chance of scattered showers with highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Rain showers looking likely with highs in the upper 50s.



