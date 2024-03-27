Warm and breezy evening, Isolated storms move in by Wednesday afternoon

Tuesday night will remain warm and breezy but otherwise quiet.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

It will be a warm Wednesday morning, with isolated storms moving in by the afternoon.

Some of those afternoon storm could be strong to severe with pockets of damaging wind and small hail possible.

Read: Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: 6 missing people presumed dead; active search suspended

Thursday will see more scattered rain and thunder for the morning commute.

The front passes after that and Central Florida will see cool mornings and quiet weather Friday through Sunday.

Read: Orange County commissioners move forward with Disney affordable housing project

Heads up - a few isolated storms may develop as early as tomorrow afternoon. When they do, there's an isolated risk of damaging winds or even small hail, as well as lightning. Rain/thunder should be more widespread, but hopefully not as strong, by Thursday a.m. pic.twitter.com/d1vtSWjNCt — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) March 26, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.