Warm afternoon for Sunday with early morning rain expected by Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a pleasant Saturday morning temperatures climbed into the low 90s this afternoon as we enjoyed some much needed dry air, but the forecast will quickly return more humid as another front approaches late Sunday and into early Monday.

Sunday will likely be one of the warmer days of the season with temperatures in the mid 90s under some high clouds. Expect more clouds later in the evening ahead of the front that drops in overnight into Monday morning.

Showers and storms arrive just in time for the start of the week with morning commute. Isolated showers and storms drop in from the north as the front moves through. Rain appears to clear out by the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will see a little drop in humidity for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Moisture returns around the midweek as we watch an area of low pressure that develops along the front that stalls across Florida and the gulf. If this moves northward it would help increase our rainfall chances for later in the week.

