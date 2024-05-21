Warehouse fire reported in El Paso’s Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department is responding to a condition 3 warehouse fire in El Paso’s Lower Valley on Tuesday afternoon, May 20.

The fire is happening at the 1000 block of Humble Place.

No injuries have been reported.

No further information has been released at this time.

