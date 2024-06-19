Wardens, police search for missing Sumner man

Jun. 18—SUMNER — Maine Warden Service and Oxford County Sheriff's Office are searching for 19-year-old Alijah Szott, according to news releases from both agencies.

Szott was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday at his 64 Front St. residence in Sumner. He left his home on foot and it is not clear what his direction of travel was.

Szott may be wearing a yellow shirt and black pants, police said. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Szott or knows of his whereabouts should call Maine State Police dispatch at 207-624-7076.

