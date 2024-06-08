Wardens, local crews respond to Roscoe Drive in Waterford for ATV crash

Jun. 8—WATERFORD — State and local departments responded to Roscoe Drive on Saturday afternoon for reports of an ATV crash.

Waterford and Stoneham fire and rescue departments responded to early reports of an ATV accident around 3 p.m. Saturday near 44 Roscoe Drive in Waterford.

Waterford Fire Department Assistant Chief Tom Murch reported crews, including personnel from Maine Warden Service, were still on scene around 3:30 p.m. and that details were not yet available.

A spokesperson for MWS was not immediately available for details.

PACE Ambulance was also called to the scene around 3:40 p.m.

Copy the Story Link

Oxford County Commission approves study for new public safety building