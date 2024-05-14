Warden School District state audit reports no findings

May 13—WARDEN — The Washington State Auditor's Office audit on Warden School District for the period of Sept. 1, 2022 through Aug. 31, 2023, released Thursday, reported no findings of noncompliance, significant deficiencies or material weaknesses in the district's financial statements and federal award uses.

The audit report also reviewed two findings from the period of Sept. 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2022. Those issues found the district did not have adequate internal controls for certain financial statements and for ensuring prevailing wage rate clauses were included in its contract for installing and upgrading heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, or making sure weekly certified payroll reports were collected to confirm the contractor paid laborers proper prevailing wages. Thursday's audit reported that both of these findings have been fully corrected.

To view the full audit, visit https://bit.ly/3WGCyvz.