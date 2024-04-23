Warden man killed on SR 170

Apr. 22—WARDEN — A Warden man was killed and a Moses Lake man was injured in a traffic incident Sunday morning in Grant County, just west of Warden on State Route 170, according to a statement from the Washington State Patrol.

According to the statement, Jose E. Valdivia, 25, was driving a 2007 BMW sedan eastbound on S.R. 170 when the vehicle left the roadway at milepost two and rolled. The vehicle came to rest on its top on the south side of S.R. 170.

The statement said Valdivia was deceased at the scene, while passenger Alejandro J. Jimenez Velasco, 22, was injured and transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Valdivia was wearing a seatbelt, but Velasco was not. According to the statement, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident.