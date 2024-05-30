Warden Service K-9 team finds 2 missing children in woods near their Phillips home Wednesday night

May 30—PHILLIPS — A Maine Warden Service K-9 team located two missing children, ages 2 and 3, Wednesday night in a heavily-wooded area off Number 6 Road, about a half-mile from their home, according to a news release from Emily MacCabe, director of information and education for the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., the two siblings were playing outside with their older brother at their home on Heron Mark Lane in Phillips when the two ran down the driveway, onto the road and out of sight, MacCabe wrote.

The older brother told his parents, Alexandra and Ryan Hutchinson, who immediately began to look for the two children. After searching the nearby roadways for a short period of time and still unable to locate the children, authorities were called.

The Franklin County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 4:45 p.m. and alerted the Maine Warden Service to the missing children, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said. Wardens responded about 5 p.m. to search for the children.

Game Warden Chad Robertson and K-9 Storm located the missing girl and boy in Phillips at about 7:45 p.m.

Twelve game wardens and several deputies assisted in the search.

"This was a great team effort by all those involved," said Sgt. Scott Thrasher, who was one of the game wardens that responded to the scene. "Warden Robertson and K-9 Storm were the heroes here, helping to prevent these two young children from spending a long night alone in the woods."

Maine Warden Service was assisted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office and NorthStar EMS Ambulance.

