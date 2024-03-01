Warby Parker is giving out free solar eclipse sunglasses at its Wisconsin locations

Those looking for solar eclipse glasses in the Milwaukee and Madison areas may be in luck.

Eyewear retailer Warby Parker announced Thursday that all of its locations across the U.S. will give out free pairs of ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses starting Monday, April 1. There are two locations in Wisconsin, in Milwaukee's Third Ward and blocks from the state capitol building in Madison.

Still a month away, the solar eclipse event has already drawn up a lot of excitement, especially for those in the path of totality, which stretches roughly 115 miles wide. A total of 13 states are along the path, but most of the U.S. will see a partial eclipse on April 8.

Still, the event is worth checking out, and the safest way to do that is with the ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses. Warby Parker is offering two free pairs per family starting April 1 and through the eclipse on April 8 while supplies last.

If supplies do run out, the retailer is also offering eclipse pinhole projectors, which also let you view the eclipse safely through a projection. Warby Parker has also provided a guide on how to DIY your own pinhole projector if you aren’t located near a store.

Where are Wisconsin's Warby Parker stores?

Milwaukee: 315 N. Broadway

Madison: 401 State St.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Warby Parker free solar eclipse sunglasses at Wisconsin locations