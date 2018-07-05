As war vets enter the fray, stigma lessens around cannabis

Vietnam War veteran Terry Chambers gets up every morning and promptly commits a state and federal crime in his hometown of Marion, Ind.: He crunches on a cannabis cookie.

It remains illegal to possess marijuana in the United States, yet 60 percent of Americans now live in states that allow either medical or recreational cannabis.

Indiana began allowing the medical use of non-psychoactive cannabis extracts in March, but Mr. Chambers is still committing a criminal misdemeanor with his illicit scratch baking. No matter, he says. A teetotaler who doesn’t smoke, he credits the cookies with breaking a 21-year-long opioid addiction that he says, “took my manhood.”

“I can care less if they arrest me,” he says, “What are they going to do? All I’m trying to do is stay alive.”

Chambers is part of a phalanx of veterans advocating for recognition of cannabis as a safe and effective painkiller to relieve the mental aches and physical wounds of war. The shift in national attitudes, especially among Republican lawmakers, comes amid a backdrop of high opioid addiction and suicide rates among veterans.

Among veterans, support for legalization is high: A 2017 American Legion study found 92 percent of veteran households support more research on cannabis and 83 percent support federal cannabis legalization. Supporters say a positive side effect is its potential to ease opioid addiction and lethal overdoses among veterans.

Deep concerns remain that removing the federal stigma from cannabis may worsen a situation where millions of Americans are using illegal chemicals to get high. The focus, critics argue, should be on making Americans, including veterans, whole and productive without taking a hit.

Nevertheless, the US could be on the brink of reversing course on 50 years of federal marijuana prohibition. President Trump signaled on June 8 that he would sign a bipartisan bill called the STATES Act to deregulate marijuana at the federal level.

Veterans “have been pushed to the brink by the government not helping them with their problems,” says Chris Conrad, a political scientist at Oaksterdam University in Oakland, Calif., which bills itself as “America's first cannabis college,” adding that they “have become a fulcrum point” in the push to bring the US marijuana market, projected to hit $50 billion by 2026, to light.

Already, they are leading the trend: The share of veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) who treat their symptoms with marijuana grew from 13 to 23 percent between 2002 and 2014, according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

VETERANS TAKE ON WASHINGTON AND WEED

Former Navy SEAL Nick Etten, founder of the Veterans Cannabis Project, stands astride the nexus of Washington and weed.

As part of the drug war in Central America in the 1990s, Mr. Etten projected America’s prohibitionary stance to the world. Later, after he returned home, he watched as the opioid epidemic began to rage, especially among veterans returning from the Middle East.

And as his former military buddies began touting the potential of cannabis to end nightmares, ease pain, relieve head injury, and end opioid dependency, Etten began making the rounds, this time armed with a suit, tie, and talking points, on why the VA should consider cannabis as an alternative to powerful pharmaceuticals.

In fact, the Food and Drug Administration in June approved the first drug in the US that contains CBD, a compound found in cannabis. It may pave the way for more research and mainstream acceptance of medical marijuana.

“We owe it to veterans to unpack the medicinal capabilities of this plant,” says Etten. “This is where the rubber is going to meet the road at the federal level [on marijuana], is around veterans’ health.”

Judging by veteran-heavy states moving toward legalization, he may be right.

Last Tuesday, Oklahoma, where 9 percent of residents are veterans, legalized possession of up to 8 ounces of marijuana with a doctor’s note.

In Texas, which has more veterans than any state except California, the state GOP recently amended its platform to decriminalize medical marijuana.

And in early June, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Indiana passed a resolution to “petition the Congress to enact legislation that would provide our veterans with legal, safe medical cannabis programs.”

To be sure, much of the movement toward federal deregulation has to do with changes in the Republican Party, where veterans have joined a broader libertarian movement to get government out of people’s lives.