'War Machine' Guilty Of Beating Up Ex-Girlfriend Christy Mack

Former Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver popularly known as "War Machine" was found guilty Monday of 29 out of 34 possible charges against him including kidnapping, coercing witnesses, sexual assault and domestic violence. Koppenhaver was on a two-week trial for sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend Christine Mackinday known as Christy Mack and beating her male friend back in August 2014.

The Las Vegas jury handed down the verdict and filed two attempted-murder charges against Koppenhaver and according to the prosecutor, Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney, Jacqueline Bluth he could face life imprisonment, CNN reported.

The brutal sexual assault in August 2014 left Mack with several serious injuries including 10 broken bones, missing teeth, a broken nose, a punctured lung, a fractured rib and a severely ruptured liver. Corey Thomas, her male friend was also injured with a bone fracture and several contusions. Mack testified for two days during the trial and described the incident in details. She said that the 35-year-old former fighter broke into her Las Vegas home and attacked her and her friend. After the incident, Koppenhaver escaped to California, following which the police arrested him there.

"War machine" attempted suicide in jail after his arrest. In a statement he criticized his own attempt.

"A few very nice officers came and spoke to me while I was on suicide watch, made me realize a few things, mostly that I called it quits too early. Never in my life have I been a quitter, and I know that my perseverance is the main quality, which makes me appealing to fans. ... and I'll be the first to say that I bitched out way too prematurely. I'm sorry to all of my loved ones and supporters, this ordeal has just been hell on me," quoted Forbes.

Koppenhaver did not take a stand himself during his trial, however his attorneys admitted that he assaulted the pair at Mack's residence.

Jay Leiderman, Koppenhaver's attorney also spoke in his defense saying that the former fighter was under the influence of drugs that caused him to get enraged and thus lead to such an unwanted situation. Prosecutors said Leiderman offered a "raging bull" defense saying: "The defense attorney characterized Koppenhaver as a 'raging bull' with brain injuries from his fighting career and emotions inflamed by the use of steroids and non-prescription stimulant and antidepressant drugs that combined could have caused mood swings and violence that Leiderman termed 'roid rage.'"

However, the prosecutors disagreed to Leiderman's claims that Koppenhaver was under the influence of drugs during the time of the attack.

Koppenhaver will be kept behind bars until his sentencing, which is scheduled to take place on June 5 in Las Vegas.

Mack posted a message on her Twitter account after the jury announced the verdict:

