War on landlords risks billions for economy and thousands of jobs

Michael Gove has promised to get his Renters Reform Bill enshrined in law before the general election - Andrew Milligan/PA

The Tories’ war on landlords could cost the economy billions and put tens of thousands of jobs at risk, a report has warned.

One in 10 private landlords are expected to sell up as the Levelling Up Secretary’s Renters Reform Bill threatens to end so-called no-fault evictions, according to a survey by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) trade body.

But research conducted by accountancy firm PwC found that a 10pc exodus of small and medium landlords from the private rental sector would wipe out £4.5bn and 39,000 jobs.

Nearly one in five households rent a home managed by a small or medium landlord, meaning those with fewer than 15 properties in their portfolio, PwC said.

James Bailey, of the firm, said around 80pc of the 4.8 million properties in the private rental sector were managed by a small or medium landlord.

He said: “We estimate that this segment of the market contributes £45bn of value to the wider economy each year. The scale of this footprint demonstrates the significance of the sector in the economy as a whole.”

PwC used official figures to compare the profits made by private landlords to the benefits to the economy enabled by the sector. This included supply chain spending on letting agents and maintenance workers and the value of providing shelter and amenities to households.

The report, which was co-authored by the NRLA and Paragon Bank, concluded that the private rental sector contributes £45bn to the economy, and supports 390,000 jobs – mainly in real estate, construction, building maintenance, and landscaping.

Ben Beadle, of the NRLA, said: “What this report makes clear is how the private rented sector plays a pivotal role in providing high-quality employment, as well as desperately needed private rented accommodation, across the UK.

“These findings also underline how further growth could help the private rental sector to underpin a significant number of additional jobs over the coming years.”

However, private landlords have faced successive tax raids under the Conservatives, starting with the introduction of a 3pc stamp duty surcharge on second homes in 2016, and the tapered removal of mortgage debt relief from 2017.

The Government had previously proposed that rental properties met a C-rated energy efficiency standard by 2025, but these plans were scrapped last year following pressure from landlord MPs.

However, buy-to-let investors remain under pressure from high mortgage rates. The Bank of England is expected to hold the base rate at 5.25pc this week.

The NRLA said 65pc of landlords have raised rents in the last year to cover increased mortgage costs.

But many tenants are now hitting the limit of the rent increases they can afford, prompting 35pc of landlords to freeze rents last year, the NRLA said. Just 1pc of landlords surveyed chose to decrease rents.

A record high 21pc of landlords sold in the last year, according to the trade body’s Landlord Confidence Index, while a record low 8pc bought.

But this week it emerged that Jeremy Hunt’s plans to cut the higher rate of capital gains tax from 28pc to 24pc would leave property owners paying hundreds more when they sell up.

Almost nine in 10 higher-rate paying landlords will also be liable for a larger tax bill, with an extra liability of £454, according to estate agency Hamptons.

Richard Rowntree, of Paragon Bank, said: “Landlords make a significant contribution to the economy and job creation directly, as this report highlights, but also through facilitating labour mobility.

“The private rental sector has the highest proportion of tenants in employment compared to other tenures and provides economic fluidity, enabling the workforce and companies to quickly adapt to changes in demand.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities was approached for comment.

