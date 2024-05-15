War heroes to receive plaque dedication at Pinckney Cemetery

PINCKNEY — The public is invited to honor two war heroes as Memorial Day weekend begins in Pinckney.

The Huron Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and The General Society of the War of 1812 will jointly host a plaque dedication at Pinckney Cemetery along Main Street at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25.

Two American flags, one each for a father and son buried at Pinckney Cemetery, are folded to be presented to the veterans' oldest living descendant Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

The ceremony will honor Claudius Britton II, a Vermont resident and POW during the later years of the Revolutionary War, and his son — Claudius Britton III — who served during the War of 1812. Both were in numerous battles.

The Brittons moved to the Livingston County area after the War of 1812 and are buried at Pinckney Cemetery in Section 1, Lot 40. The father and son received bronze markers on their graves in 2020. They are the only Revolutionary War and War of 1812 veterans buried at the cemetery.

The organizations will host a short, formal ceremony with community leaders, officials and representatives.

“It is important on Memorial Day to honor and remember those of us that have served and sacrificed their lives and time for our freedom every year,” said GSW of 1812 Vice President General Elijah Shalis. “(This is especially true for) those that helped create our nation.”

