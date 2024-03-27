War on drivers heralds death of the two-car household

The two-car household appears to be in decline as spiralling costs and green levies make vehicle ownership increasingly unaffordable.

Insurance premiums have rocketed from an average of £613 to a record high of £892 in the space of 12 months, according to Compare the Market, while the price of fuel is still 20p more expensive than four years ago, following the war in Ukraine.

An array of financial pressures – including a rise in road tax next month, increased repair bills and councils continually raising parking fees – are causing families and couples to reconsider the number of vehicles they run.

A quarter of households with more than one car are now considering getting rid of their second vehicle, polling suggests.

Some 11pc of drivers have decided to ditch their second or third car as a result of mounting running costs. A further 13pc say they plan to do so in the future, according to a survey of more than 2,000 drivers carried out by finance provider Close Brothers.

Mark Carpenter, chief executive of used car dealership chain Motorpoint Group, said: “Five years ago many motorists would have found the prospect of becoming a one-car household unthinkable, but that isn’t the case anymore.”

Lisa Watson, director of sales at the finance group, said motorists are “being financially hit from all angles”.

She said that combined with new schemes such as London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez), “simply driving your vehicle from A to B feels like an added luxury”.

Ulez now covers the entirety of the capital and comes at a cost of £12.50 a day for a vehicle that does not comply with Euro 4 emissions standards.

Cities such as Birmingham and Bradford also have zero or low emission zones, while Oxford City Council is due to consider increasing parking fees for SUVs as they “cause more damage to roads” and are “more likely to seriously injure or kill pedestrians”.

Department for Transport figures show there was an all-time peak of 36pc of households having two or more vehicles in 2020 but the latest numbers show that share slipped to 34pc in 2022. In London, the number of multi-car households has fallen from 17pc to 13pc since 2006, according to a TFL survey.

Repair and servicing costs are also hurting drivers’ pockets and causing them to consider offloading a second car.

According to the Motoring Ombudsman, two-thirds of garages increased the repair prices in a bid to stay profitable last year. As a result, Edmund King, president of the AA, said drivers are choosing to let their cars go unserviced, running the risk of a fault.

“Before getting rid of a car people tend to cut back on servicing to save money, but often that’s a false economy as it then costs more later on to put it right,” he said.

Mr King said a crackdown on parking permit costs could also be putting motorists off owning multiple cars.

“Local authorities with resident parking zones will ramp up the cost of a permit for a second car, for instance the first car can be £150 and then you have to pay £500 for another permit,” he said.

Mr King said the hybrid working culture is also likely playing a part in the reduction of two-car households. UK workers spend an average of 1.5 days a week at home, according to data from the IFO Institute – significantly more than other big European economies.

It comes as Gen Z children are increasingly choosing not to learn how to drive, and instead relying on their parents to ferry them around.

Huge insurance premiums of more than £2,000 for 16-24 year-olds are putting youngsters off, with little more than one in four 17-20 year-olds now holding a full driving licence.

But it isn’t just the younger generation who are pondering a car-less future. Figures from Motorpoint show that 2.5 million car owners have considered giving up their vehicle due to rising costs, with fuel prices (43pc) and insurance (41pc) being their biggest concerns.

The current interest rate climate is also causing motorists to shy away from multiple car ownership. Average rates on Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deals are around 8.9pc, according to MoneySuperMarket.

As for drivers funding purchases via bank loans, a borrower taking out a three-year loan totalling £25,000 – the cost of 2023’s most bought car, the Ford Puma – would pay back £2,354 in interest if they took out a deal with the leading 6.1pc rate.

Borrowing costs have spiralled since the pandemic. Central interest rates now stand at 5.25pc, up from a record low of 0.1pc previously.

The rise coincided with a post-pandemic shortage in global supplies and pent-up demand which caused a boom in second-hand car prices – defying the long-established trend of values dropping as soon as cars are driven off dealership forecourts.

Recommended

The seven potential hidden costs of your new electric vehicle

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.