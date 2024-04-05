Wapakoneta capitalizes on Armstrong connection

Apr. 5—WAPAKONETA — Preparations for the Great American Solar Eclipse started a year early for Deb Fischer.

The special projects manager for Riverside Art Center ordered 10,000 sets of eclipse safety glasses in anticipation of the rare celestial occasion, which is expected to attract as many as 75,000 tourists by some estimates to Neil Armstrong's hometown.

The gift shop is stocked with memorabilia—astronaut figurines, commemorative "First on the Moon" t-shirts, coffee mugs and flasks, lunar paintings and children's books inspired by Armstrong's life — created by Auglaize County artists.

"People want a little piece of history," said Fischer, who has sold memorabilia to eclipse enthusiasts as far away as Nebraska and Florida.

The birthplace of the first man to walk the moon's surface falls within the eclipse's path of totality by chance, capturing the attention of popular sites like Wikipedia and National Geographic, which listed the town of 9,800 as an ideal place for families to view the eclipse.

Ohio Emergency Management officials told Wapakoneta businesses to prepare for as many as 75,000 tourists through Monday, said Jackie Martel, executive director of the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce.

The 50-year anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar mission in 2019 provided Wapakoneta a preview of what to expect, prompting the town to begin planning for the eclipse years in advance.

"It's very difficult to predict," Martel said, "but we do know that our hotels and campgrounds have been booked for at least a year."

While many schools, churches and workplaces opted to close early Monday to alleviate traffic congestion as travelers head home, some are offering their parking lots and fields as viewing sites.

Dottie Krieg nearly sold out of parking passes to Five Vines Winery within three weeks, mostly to tourists from the tri-state area.

The family-owned winery created a special wine for the 250 to 300 guests expected Monday, said Krieg, who scheduled five additional employees for the day.

"I want to experience it along with everybody else," Krieg said. "I remember going outside with the cardboard and a little hole in it. This seems so different to me. I'm really looking forward to it."

Campers started arriving Thursday at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds, which applied for a permit to expand access to as many as 430 RVs for the weekend.

Eighty-five campers reserved a campsite as of Thursday morning, though assistant manager Jessica Johns said her office is receiving more inquiries as the weekend draws near.

The fairgrounds, which will be open all weekend for camping and the Ring of Fire festival, is one of the largest eclipse viewing sites in Auglaize County.

But the uncertainty ahead of Monday prompted organizers to find additional space outside businesses and churches closed for the eclipse, as well as the Armstrong Air & Space Museum and businesses along state Route 33 and Interstate 75.

"Will it be enough?" Martel said. "Nobody knows."