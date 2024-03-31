Wapahani Basketball team inspires their community
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
Arizona State won its first NCAA men's swimming championship on Saturday. The architects were Bob Bowman and his latest star pupil, Léon Marchand.
After a 2023 national title game that lit the basketball world on fire, Iowa and LSU are running it back with a trip to the Final Four a stake.
Kim Mulkey wasn't surprised the article published shortly before Saturday's game vs. UCLA.
"It made me feel like they desecrated my mom’s and dad’s headstone on their grave."
Nelson's North Dakota hometown isn't just isolated. It’s the only city for 90 miles in any direction with a Walmart, an Applebees or a McDonald’s.
The last remaining perfect entry in Yahoo's women's bracket challenge was eliminated with Oregon State's 70-65 win over Notre Dame.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
X is working on features that will allow admins of “Communities,” the platform’s tool for subreddit-like groups, to designate the spaces as containing “adult content.”
A day after researchers surfaced X's plans to test NSFW adult communities on the platform formerly known as Twitter, the company confirmed that Community admins can now set an "Adult Content" label in their settings to avoid having their communities' content auto-filtered. Communities are X's smaller groups with their own feeds outside of the main timeline. The changes appear to confirm the earlier tests of NSFW communities spotted by various researchers and reverse engineers, and point to a social network that will now more directly embrace the adult content that has always been present on the platform.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
Is it OK for teams like the Yankees to post about sports betting?
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
O'Neill's blast moved him past Todd Hundley, Gary Carter and Yogi Berra for most consecutive Opening Day home runs.
The Gamecocks are looking dominant, but coach Dawn Staley wasn't exactly oozing with confidence after the SEC tournament.
It’s rather common to hear women’s basketball players grew up without watching the game they aspired to play at the highest level. But that's changing, and the extra exposure should have a huge impact on the next generation.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going Thursday.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
Dru Joyce will take over for Keith Dambrot, who retired after leading the Dukes to their first NCAA tournament win in more than 50 years this spring.